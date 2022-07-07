2 hours ago - News

How Michigan's population has changed

Joe Guillen
Data: U.S. Census Bureau; Chart: Skye Witley/Axios

The state has lost Black and white residents while seeing gains in the Hispanic and Asian populations, new Census data shows.

Why it matters: The specifics offer insight into Michigan's recent population decline, its first in more than a decade.

By the numbers: Michigan's July 1, 2021 population of 10,050,811 represents a decline of 26,520, or 0.26%, from 10,077,331 a year earlier.

  • Michigan's white population dropped roughly 30,000 people from July 2020 to July 2021 and now stands at 7,462,582 residents.
  • The Black population dropped less dramatically, from 1,386,387 to 1,383,769 people.
  • The number of Hispanic residents grew from 551,581 to 561,587.
  • And the Asian population went from 337,051 to 338,913 people.
