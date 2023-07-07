As Detroit's second recreational pot shop round nears, some still not open

Nearly a quarter of Detroit recreational cannabis shops awarded coveted licenses by the city late last year are not currently open, per a recent government survey.

Why it matters: Detroit's process of starting up its recreational pot program has been long-delayed, with some entrepreneurs waiting costly years to take part in the high-profile industry while nearby cities capitalized more quickly.

The first of three rounds of limited licenses was awarded in December. The second round of applications opens Aug. 1 for up to 30 more retailers.

But that eight out of the 36 awarded businesses are still not open half a year later is another wrinkle in the rollout.

What they're saying: City Council President Pro Tem James Tate, who led the city's cannabis ordinance efforts, says he hoped to give awardees time to get a handle on the complex industry and open up before the city started taking a second round of applications. "I believe at this point we've been fair and done just that," he tells Axios.

Some haven't opened because of financial struggles, while others have dealt with various "internal" business challenges, Tate says.

Owners who are new to the business — instead of an existing medical pot business opening recreational sales — may be having a harder time, Kim James, the city's marijuana office director, tells Axios.

Context: Much of the program's overall delay has come from challenges city officials faced while trying to make the industry inclusive of long-term residents, they say.

"Ultimately I think it's working," Tate says. Detroit has a higher percentage of Black ownership so far for adult-use retail than "anywhere in the country we've been able to identify."

By the numbers: Of the 36 businesses given recreational approval, James says 19 are majority Detroit resident-owned.

Sixteen are majority Black-owned and 20 have at least one Black owner.

Nine are majority woman-owned and 18 have at least one owner certified as "legacy," meaning they're a long-term, low-income resident and may have a past cannabis conviction.

Of note: The city originally awarded 33 businesses, then added two more who appealed and another one due to a scoring error.

Go deeper: Explore the city's new map of adult-use and medical pot businesses that shows which are open and which aren't.