Detroit Pistons summer league preview

Ausar Thompson after being drafted No. 5 overall by the Pistons in the NBA Draft. Photo: Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Fans get their first look at rookies Ausar Thompson and Marcus Sasser in Pistons uniforms this weekend during the start of the NBA Summer League.

Why it matters: Summer league helps rebuilding teams like Detroit evaluate whether their young players can handle NBA-level competition.

And fans could use a dash of optimism after the team's underwhelming moves in free agency.

State of play: The Pistons are playing at least five games in Las Vegas with a roster of current players — including rookies Jaden Ivey, Jalen Duren and James Wiseman — and NBA hopefuls.

The first game is against Orlando on Saturday at 5:30pm on ESPN.

What we're watching: It's all about Thompson. Detroit is counting on a solid rookie season from the No. 5 overall pick to keep its rebuild on track and compete for the playoffs next season.