Detroit Pistons summer league preview
Fans get their first look at rookies Ausar Thompson and Marcus Sasser in Pistons uniforms this weekend during the start of the NBA Summer League.
Why it matters: Summer league helps rebuilding teams like Detroit evaluate whether their young players can handle NBA-level competition.
- And fans could use a dash of optimism after the team's underwhelming moves in free agency.
State of play: The Pistons are playing at least five games in Las Vegas with a roster of current players — including rookies Jaden Ivey, Jalen Duren and James Wiseman — and NBA hopefuls.
- The first game is against Orlando on Saturday at 5:30pm on ESPN.
What we're watching: It's all about Thompson. Detroit is counting on a solid rookie season from the No. 5 overall pick to keep its rebuild on track and compete for the playoffs next season.
