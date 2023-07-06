Democrats pour millions from state budget into Detroit-area projects
Millions of dollars in one-time grants for Detroit projects are included in the $81.7 billion state budget lawmakers approved last week.
Why it matters: With Democrats in control of all branches of government, lawmakers approved record investments for education and social services, such as free breakfast and lunch for all K-12 students in Michigan regardless of income.
- While Republicans have criticized the budget process in recent weeks for the lack of transparency and priority on individual projects, Democratic leaders say the nearly $1 billion in special projects — many near Detroit, Grand Rapids and Lansing — reflects the needs of large urban areas that they say have been ignored by Republicans for the last 40 years.
- "This budget reflects the priorities of the people," House Speaker Joe Tate (D-Detroit) said in a statement. "If we go back home, our constituents will ask us, 'What have you done for us? How have you made our lives better?' This budget does that.”
Of note: This fiscal year budget included language intended to make the process more transparent: Enforcement begins next fall of the new rule requiring lawmakers to post the legislative sponsors of some no-bid grants on department websites, Bridge Michigan reports.
- Here are the grants headed to projects or organizations in Detroit included in the budget expected to be signed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer:
🩺 Henry Ford Health Center: $20 million
🇬🇷 Greektown corridor development: $20 million
🏙️ Midtown Cultural Center Planning Initiative: $12 million
🚒 Detroit firefighter health care support: $10 million
🏫 Marygrove College: $10 million
🚗 North American International Auto Show: $8 million
🏡 Pope Francis Center housing project: $7 million
🏢 Lee Plaza: $6 million
🏥 DMC Children's Hospital: $5 million
🌇 Redevelopment of the Fisher Building: $5 million
🏯 Charles H. Wright Museum: $4 million
🤓 Detroit Historical Society: $4 million
🦁 Detroit Zoo: $3 million
🌊 Jefferson-Chalmers flooding: $1 million
🎭 Detroit Opera House: $1 million
