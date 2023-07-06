1 hour ago - Politics

Democrats pour millions from state budget into Detroit-area projects

Samuel Robinson

Michigan Capitol building in Lansing. Photo: Samuel Robinson/Axios

Millions of dollars in one-time grants for Detroit projects are included in the $81.7 billion state budget lawmakers approved last week.

Why it matters: With Democrats in control of all branches of government, lawmakers approved record investments for education and social services, such as free breakfast and lunch for all K-12 students in Michigan regardless of income.

  • While Republicans have criticized the budget process in recent weeks for the lack of transparency and priority on individual projects, Democratic leaders say the nearly $1 billion in special projects — many near Detroit, Grand Rapids and Lansing — reflects the needs of large urban areas that they say have been ignored by Republicans for the last 40 years.
  • "This budget reflects the priorities of the people," House Speaker Joe Tate (D-Detroit) said in a statement. "If we go back home, our constituents will ask us, 'What have you done for us? How have you made our lives better?' This budget does that.”

Of note: This fiscal year budget included language intended to make the process more transparent: Enforcement begins next fall of the new rule requiring lawmakers to post the legislative sponsors of some no-bid grants on department websites, Bridge Michigan reports.

  • Here are the grants headed to projects or organizations in Detroit included in the budget expected to be signed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer:

🩺 Henry Ford Health Center: $20 million

🇬🇷 Greektown corridor development: $20 million

🏙️ Midtown Cultural Center Planning Initiative: $12 million

🚒 Detroit firefighter health care support: $10 million

🏫 Marygrove College: $10 million

🚗 North American International Auto Show: $8 million

🏡 Pope Francis Center housing project: $7 million

🏢 Lee Plaza: $6 million

🏥 DMC Children's Hospital: $5 million

🌇 Redevelopment of the Fisher Building: $5 million

🏯 Charles H. Wright Museum: $4 million

🤓 Detroit Historical Society: $4 million

🦁 Detroit Zoo: $3 million

🌊 Jefferson-Chalmers flooding: $1 million

🎭 Detroit Opera House: $1 million

