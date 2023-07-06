Democrats pour millions from state budget into Detroit-area projects

Millions of dollars in one-time grants for Detroit projects are included in the $81.7 billion state budget lawmakers approved last week.

Why it matters: With Democrats in control of all branches of government, lawmakers approved record investments for education and social services, such as free breakfast and lunch for all K-12 students in Michigan regardless of income.

While Republicans have criticized the budget process in recent weeks for the lack of transparency and priority on individual projects, Democratic leaders say the nearly $1 billion in special projects — many near Detroit, Grand Rapids and Lansing — reflects the needs of large urban areas that they say have been ignored by Republicans for the last 40 years.

"This budget reflects the priorities of the people," House Speaker Joe Tate (D-Detroit) said in a statement. "If we go back home, our constituents will ask us, 'What have you done for us? How have you made our lives better?' This budget does that.”

Of note: This fiscal year budget included language intended to make the process more transparent: Enforcement begins next fall of the new rule requiring lawmakers to post the legislative sponsors of some no-bid grants on department websites, Bridge Michigan reports.

Here are the grants headed to projects or organizations in Detroit included in the budget expected to be signed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer:

🩺 Henry Ford Health Center: $20 million

🇬🇷 Greektown corridor development: $20 million

🏙️ Midtown Cultural Center Planning Initiative: $12 million

🚒 Detroit firefighter health care support: $10 million

🏫 Marygrove College: $10 million

🚗 North American International Auto Show: $8 million

🏡 Pope Francis Center housing project: $7 million

🏢 Lee Plaza: $6 million

🏥 DMC Children's Hospital: $5 million

🌇 Redevelopment of the Fisher Building: $5 million

🏯 Charles H. Wright Museum: $4 million

🤓 Detroit Historical Society: $4 million

🦁 Detroit Zoo: $3 million

🌊 Jefferson-Chalmers flooding: $1 million

🎭 Detroit Opera House: $1 million