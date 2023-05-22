What's in the proposed state budget for Detroit

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

State lawmakers continue negotiating Democratic-led budget proposals totaling $80 billion that passed through the House and Senate earlier this month.

The two sides are supposed to come to an agreement before July 1, when the fiscal year for most schools begins.

Why it matters: There are a number of line items that would appropriate funds toward projects and organizations across Metro Detroit.

The intrigue: Democrats want to include $43 million in maintenance and safety upgrades for Belle Isle and $8 million for Detroit's auto show.

The proposed transportation budget includes $4.9 million for a road construction project in Macomb County, $3 million for SMART system bus shelters across Metro Detroit and $1 million for an "avenue improvement project" in Wayne County.

The other side: House Minority Leader Matt Hall accused Democrats of wasteful spending on "partisan pet projects," and failing to prioritize infrastructure and local law enforcement.

Democrats in both the House and Senate added local road funding to their own budget bills by using a new formula that Republicans argue mostly benefits Detroit.

Republicans have proposed additional funds for roads using the traditional funding formula, based on local road miles, that would give more to rural communities.

They've also argued for eliminating funding for e-bikes, speeding enforcement cameras, electric vehicle chargers and upgrades to bus stops.

Between the lines: Lawmakers probed economists during Friday's Consensus Revenue Estimating Conference inside the state Capitol, where state experts gauge the health of the state's economy and spending possibilities.