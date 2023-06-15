In honor of Flag Day, we asked how you would redesign Detroit's flag to make it more iconic.

Catch up quick: The current flag that references the Great Fire of 1805 and the city's colonial history doesn't quite meet vexillologists standard for a "good flag."

It also isn't the most proudly displayed around town — Sam couldn't find a single city flag being flown downtown on Tuesday, not even outside the Coleman A. Young center.

Here's what readers suggested to improve our flag:

Matt P.: "In the center of the circle, I'd use a white Old English D, copying the blackletter typeface used in the earliest days of the Detroit Free Press from the 1830s."

Clara H.: "I lived in D.C. for four years and miss seeing folks with the city's flag on their homes and tattooed on their bodies. Simple flags rule!"

Adam D.: "I would say eliminate the entire circle section and expand the squares, so you'd just have the four quadrants."

Brian S.: "Perhaps the flag is better suited to us than you think — it shows how the outpost-turned-city was fought over between the colonies, the British and the French."