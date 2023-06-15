2 hours ago - News

Readers weigh in on redesigning the Detroit flag

Samuel Robinson
Illustration of the Detroit skyline with word balloons with exclamation points in them popping up above it from left to right.

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

In honor of Flag Day, we asked how you would redesign Detroit's flag to make it more iconic.

Catch up quick: The current flag that references the Great Fire of 1805 and the city's colonial history doesn't quite meet vexillologists standard for a "good flag."

  • It also isn't the most proudly displayed around town — Sam couldn't find a single city flag being flown downtown on Tuesday, not even outside the Coleman A. Young center.

Here's what readers suggested to improve our flag:

Matt P.: "In the center of the circle, I'd use a white Old English D, copying the blackletter typeface used in the earliest days of the Detroit Free Press from the 1830s."

Clara H.: "I lived in D.C. for four years and miss seeing folks with the city's flag on their homes and tattooed on their bodies. Simple flags rule!"

Adam D.: "I would say eliminate the entire circle section and expand the squares, so you'd just have the four quadrants."

Brian S.: "Perhaps the flag is better suited to us than you think — it shows how the outpost-turned-city was fought over between the colonies, the British and the French."

Detroit's flag
"Lived here all my life. This is the first time I ever saw the Detroit flag. I didn't even know we had one."- Joon Ant on Twitter. Photo: Samuel Robinson/Axios
