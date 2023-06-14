53 mins ago - News

Detroit's flag, examined

Samuel Robinson
The city of Detroit's flag inside the Coleman A. Young Municipal Center.

It's Flag Day and states like Texas and cities like Chicago are flying their local flags with pride.

The intrigue: It makes us wonder why there's a lack of iconography associated with the city of Detroit's flag.

  • Quick, without looking — do you even remember what it looks like?

Zoom in: The two Latin phrases inside the flag's seal, Speramus Meliora and Resurget Cineribus, translate to "We hope for better things" and "It will rise from the ashes," a reference to the Great Fire of 1805.

  • The city didn't adopt the flag that was initially designed in 1907 by David E. Heineman until 1948.

Quick take: The current flag that was updated in 2000 doesn't quite meet vexillologists standard for a "good flag." Detroit's contains more than three colors (we count eight) and lettering, a big no-no for flag designers.

  • So how would you make our flag more recognizable?

Sam went downtown to take a picture a city flag... Turns out, the only one he found walking around downtown was on this infoboard inside the city/county building.
