Taylor Swift returns to Detroit for her biggest tour yet

Samuel Robinson
Fans buy merch

Fans buy merch outside Ford Field Thursday. Photo: Samuel Robinson/Axios

Taylor Swift and her die-hard fans are descending upon downtown ahead of the Eras Tour at Ford Field Friday and Saturday.

Driving the news: After a chaotic presale that shattered Ticketmaster's all-time record for most tickets sold by an artist in a single day, one of the biggest pop stars ever is going to pack the stadium back-to-back nights.

Why it matters: The megastar's tour stop, which is expected to boost downtown businesses all weekend, is a holiday for Metro Detroit Swifties who've been waiting to see Swift here for the first time in five years.

  • During her Reputation Tour, she gave a tribute to and led the crowd in a moment of silence for Aretha Franklin a week after the soul singer died in 2018.

Details: Parking is going to be a hassle. It's $50 at Ford Field but we recommend leaving your car up Woodward and taking the QLine, which is extending its hours until 1am Friday and Saturday.

  • Doors for both 6:30pm shows open at 4:30.
  • Girl in Red opens both nights, with Gracie Abrams also opening on Friday and Owenn on Saturday.

Of note: A merch truck is stationed outside Ford Field’s gate B from noon through the show Friday and Saturday. Lines were long Thursday so plan ahead.

  • The stadium is allowing bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12" x 6" x 12". Leave purses larger than a clutch at home.
  • Ford Field also has charging stations located around the concourse.

Catch up quick: If you still want tickets and money isn’t a problem, go to StubHub or SeatGeek for resale tickets priced above $1,000.

  • People who weren't able to make the show are selling last-minute tickets on various Facebook groups for much less.

Worthy of your time: Look back at 17 years of local Swift performances via the Detroit News.

