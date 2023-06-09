Taylor Swift returns to Detroit for her biggest tour yet

Taylor Swift and her die-hard fans are descending upon downtown ahead of the Eras Tour at Ford Field Friday and Saturday.

Driving the news: After a chaotic presale that shattered Ticketmaster's all-time record for most tickets sold by an artist in a single day, one of the biggest pop stars ever is going to pack the stadium back-to-back nights.

Why it matters: The megastar's tour stop, which is expected to boost downtown businesses all weekend, is a holiday for Metro Detroit Swifties who've been waiting to see Swift here for the first time in five years.

During her Reputation Tour, she gave a tribute to and led the crowd in a moment of silence for Aretha Franklin a week after the soul singer died in 2018.

Details: Parking is going to be a hassle. It's $50 at Ford Field but we recommend leaving your car up Woodward and taking the QLine, which is extending its hours until 1am Friday and Saturday.

Doors for both 6:30pm shows open at 4:30.

Girl in Red opens both nights, with Gracie Abrams also opening on Friday and Owenn on Saturday.

Of note: A merch truck is stationed outside Ford Field’s gate B from noon through the show Friday and Saturday. Lines were long Thursday so plan ahead.

The stadium is allowing bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12" x 6" x 12". Leave purses larger than a clutch at home.

Ford Field also has charging stations located around the concourse.

Catch up quick: If you still want tickets and money isn’t a problem, go to StubHub or SeatGeek for resale tickets priced above $1,000.

People who weren't able to make the show are selling last-minute tickets on various Facebook groups for much less.

Worthy of your time: Look back at 17 years of local Swift performances via the Detroit News.