Michigan summertime beer taste test: Fruity brews dominate

'Tis the season in Michigan for enjoying a beverage in the sun — and local breweries give us many summer-specific options.

So we're continuing our blind taste-testing tradition to help you decide which six-pack to pick up on your way to the beach or backyard bonfire.

No, we're not beer experts. But we sure do have opinions.

What happened: The three of us met at Sam's place and each poured beers into separate numbered cups to keep the breweries' identities anonymous. We scored the beers on a 1-5 scale based on tastiness and drinkability, then added up our scores for the final ranking.

The highest possible composite score was 15.

Of note: Readers made some good suggestions, but we didn't see them in the stores we checked — Amy L. likes Mitten Brewing Co.'s Mango Gold and Cheryl S. suggested Saugatuck Brewing Co.'s blonde ale.

First (tied): Soft Parade, Short's Brewing Co.: 12

"Now this is a summer beer," Joe wrote, giving it a 4.5. "More complex and balanced fruit flavor."

Soft Parade is the only beer Sam actually enjoys — he recognized it instantly and gave it a 5.

Annalise was less impressed, rating Soft Parade 2.5 and noting it was "a bit sickly sweet."

First (tied): Pineapple Market Day, Eastern Market Brewing Co.: 12

"This is hazy like the sky this week and tastes sweet, but not as sweet as Soft Parade," Sam wrote.

It's "fruity in a bright way, not an overly sweet way," Annalise wrote, noting she enjoyed sipping it but would be good after half a can.

Joe said he'd stop after one.

Joe and Annalise discuss the sips they've just taken during the blind taste test.

Second: Strawberry Blonde, Arbor Brewing Co.: 11

Sam rated this one a 5/5 — "It's super fruity and sweet; you could eat it for breakfast."

Joe rated this beer low, at 2.5. He called it "not bad, unremarkable."

Annalise gave it a 3.5, saying it "tastes like I'm sitting on a fruit farm. Cute but not my favorite."

Third: Campin' Beer, Brew Detroit: 10.5

Annalise ranked this one higher than the other two did, 4.5. She enjoyed the subtle smokey flavor.

Joe wrote he "could crush a few at a BBQ or baseball game but probably wouldn't buy to drink at home."

Fourth: Beach Please, Pigeon Hill Brewing Co.: 9.5