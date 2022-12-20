Beer shelves are stocked with all types of Christmas and wintry beers right now.

So we continued our blind taste-testing tradition to help you sift through the options.

What happened: The three of us split up into different corners of Joe's house and poured the beers into separate numbered cups to keep the breweries unknown. We scored each beer on a 1 to 5 scale based on deliciousness, holiday flavor and drinkability, then added up the scores for a final ranking.

With three of us, 15 was the highest possible composite score.

1. Great Lakes Brewing Company Christmas Ale, 13.5/15 (7.5% ABV): "I'd drink it all," Annalise wrote, giving it a 5/5 for being "not too heavy" and deeper in flavor than other beers.

GLBC has long been Joe's favorite Christmas beer and he correctly identified it after the first sip.

2. Frankenmuth Brewery Christmas Town spiced ale, 11/15 (6% ABV): Sam enjoyed this one for its sweet and creamy flavor.

Annalise disagreed, saying it was "good, but not great" and could use more spice.

3. Bell's Brewery Christmas Scotch Ale, 9/15 (7.5% ABV): "More of a classic Xmas ale taste, with nutmeg-like spices and a dark-beer flavor," Joe wrote.

4. Arbor Brewing Company Holiday Bake Sale double milk stout, 6/15 (7% ABV): Sam and Annalise think this tastes like bacon. And not in a good way.

5. Short's Brewing Company Exterior Illumination American sour ale, 5/15 (5.3% ABV): "So tart my face puckered … more like a summer beer," Joe wrote, giving it a 3/5.

Sam gave it a zero, and Annalise a 2.

6. Southern Tier Brewing Company Frosted Sugar Cookie imperial ale, 4.5/15 (8.6% ABV): Sam was pleased with his choice at the Ferndale liquor store near Joe's house, but the others didn't care for all the rich sugary flavor.

Annalise dubbed it a generous 1/5, saying "Can you imagine drinking an entire beer of this? No thank you. Very cookie."