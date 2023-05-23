1 hour ago - Things to Do
J Dilla biographer's public library chat
It's "Dilla Time" Tuesday evening at the Detroit Public Library's main branch.
Driving the news: Award-winning author Dan Charnas is discussing his acclaimed biography of local hip-hop legend J Dilla at 6pm at the Detroit Public Library's main branch, 5201 Woodward Ave.
- The Library of Michigan named "Dilla Time" among 2023's notable books.
Go deeper: Check out our interview in January with Charnas about his reporting for the book.
- We also visited the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture in D.C. to see Dilla's Minimoog Voyager synthesizer.
More Detroit stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Detroit.