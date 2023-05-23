1 hour ago - Things to Do

J Dilla biographer's public library chat

Joe Guillen
Signage for May 23, 2023 Detroit Public Library event with "Dilla Time" author Dan Charnas.

"Dilla Time" signage inside the Detroit Public Library's main branch. Photo: Joe Guillen/Axios

It's "Dilla Time" Tuesday evening at the Detroit Public Library's main branch.

Driving the news: Award-winning author Dan Charnas is discussing his acclaimed biography of local hip-hop legend J Dilla at 6pm at the Detroit Public Library's main branch, 5201 Woodward Ave.

  • The Library of Michigan named "Dilla Time" among 2023's notable books.

Go deeper: Check out our interview in January with Charnas about his reporting for the book.

