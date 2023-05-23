J Dilla biographer's public library chat

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

It's "Dilla Time" Tuesday evening at the Detroit Public Library's main branch.

Driving the news: Award-winning author Dan Charnas is discussing his acclaimed biography of local hip-hop legend J Dilla at 6pm at the Detroit Public Library's main branch, 5201 Woodward Ave.

The Library of Michigan named "Dilla Time" among 2023's notable books.

Go deeper: Check out our interview in January with Charnas about his reporting for the book.