Tracking down J Dilla's synthesizer in D.C.

Jay Dee's synthesizer at the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture. Photos: Joe Guillen/Axios

👋 Hey, Joe here. While in D.C. for our Axios staff retreat, I had to make a detour to check out a one-of-a-kind Detroit artifact — J Dilla's Minimoog Voyager synthesizer.

Driving the news: I've been listening to Dilla's music for years, but my interest went to another level recently after reading his biography, "Dilla Time."

The book describes how his mother, Maureen Yancey, gifted the synthesizer to the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture after Dilla passed away in 2006.

Flashback: We interviewed the author, Dan Charnas, about the book and Dilla's legacy.

What happened: As soon as I had the chance, I hopped on the D.C. Metro's red line and made my way to the museum.

Tucked into a corner of its music exhibit, alongside Bo Diddley's guitar pedal and handwritten notes by Dilla's friend and collaborator Questlove, was the famous synthesizer.

Jay Dee doesn't quite have the name recognition of other artists featured at the museum, so his machine's inclusion is a nod to his enduring innovation.

Quick take: It felt like the culmination of a music discovery journey that started years ago when I started listening to his group Slum Village, and evolved into a deep appreciation of his more obscure tracks that I discovered by reading the biography.

Staring at the synthesizer, I imagined Dilla turning the dials and striking the keys at his home studio in Detroit.