Detroit Golf Club hit by vandals ahead of Rocket Mortgage Classic

Tony Finau walks the fairway at 2022's Rocket Mortgage Classic. Photo: Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images

Groundskeepers at the Detroit Golf Club are scrambling to fix severely damaged greens ahead of next month's Rocket Mortgage Classic.

Driving the news: The North Course's 11th and 12th holes were vandalized and remain closed as a police investigation is underway, the Detroit News reports.

Wavy lines on the greens created by what the DGC says was likely weed killer are bad on the surface but not at the root level, the News reports.

The intrigue: While full recovery of the greens is weather dependent, the course is expected to be back to normal before the tournament, officials told the News.