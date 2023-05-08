2 hours ago - News
Detroit Golf Club hit by vandals ahead of Rocket Mortgage Classic
Groundskeepers at the Detroit Golf Club are scrambling to fix severely damaged greens ahead of next month's Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Driving the news: The North Course's 11th and 12th holes were vandalized and remain closed as a police investigation is underway, the Detroit News reports.
- Wavy lines on the greens created by what the DGC says was likely weed killer are bad on the surface but not at the root level, the News reports.
The intrigue: While full recovery of the greens is weather dependent, the course is expected to be back to normal before the tournament, officials told the News.
- Grounds crews have a little over a month — the fifth annual Rocket Mortgage Classic is June 29-July 2.
