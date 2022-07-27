59 mins ago - Sports
Rocket Mortgage Classic tees off Thursday
The 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic begins Thursday at the Detroit Golf Club.
Driving the news: The PGA tournament in Detroit is happening while the controversial Saudi-backed LIV Tour hosts a tournament in New Jersey.
- "We're not worried about it," Jason Langwell, Rocket Mortgage Classic executive director, told the Detroit News. "Our narrative is ours. No one else will have the narrative we have."
Flashback: This is the fourth time the club is hosting the Rocket Mortgage Classic. The biggest story out of last year's tournament was Phil Mickelson's temper-tantrum over a News story about his mob-connected bookie.
- Cameron Davis is the defending champion, while Bryson DeChambeau, the 2020 winner, is barred from participating after joining the LIV Tour.
Details: There are several events ahead of the tournament, which runs through Sunday.
- A youth golf clinic and a celebrity scramble highlighted Tuesday's events.
- Today is a Detroit Community Day, when the public can watch the events for free, as well as the Delta Dental Pro-am.
