Rocket Mortgage Classic tees off Thursday

The 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic begins Thursday at the Detroit Golf Club.

Driving the news: The PGA tournament in Detroit is happening while the controversial Saudi-backed LIV Tour hosts a tournament in New Jersey.

"We're not worried about it," Jason Langwell, Rocket Mortgage Classic executive director, told the Detroit News. "Our narrative is ours. No one else will have the narrative we have."

Flashback: This is the fourth time the club is hosting the Rocket Mortgage Classic. The biggest story out of last year's tournament was Phil Mickelson's temper-tantrum over a News story about his mob-connected bookie.

Cameron Davis is the defending champion, while Bryson DeChambeau, the 2020 winner, is barred from participating after joining the LIV Tour.

Details: There are several events ahead of the tournament, which runs through Sunday.

A youth golf clinic and a celebrity scramble highlighted Tuesday's events.

Today is a Detroit Community Day, when the public can watch the events for free, as well as the Delta Dental Pro-am.

