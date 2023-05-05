Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson says lawmakers need to pass ethics reforms and it could finally happen this year, MLive reports.

Why it matters: Michigan's worst-in-the-nation transparency laws allow state leaders to make decisions without taxpayers and reporters being able to fully understand their inner workings.

In a recent interview with MLive, Benson criticized inaction from lawmakers, calling the state's lobbying and campaign finance laws "far, far behind" other states.

What she's saying: "For far too long, lawmakers in our state have operated under the cloak of secrecy with very little transparency requirements," the Democrat told MLive.

"From the expansion of FOIA to the expansion of lobbying disclosure requirements, there's far more we need to do to actually ensure citizens have a full understanding of the influence in Lansing and how their lawmakers are responding to it."

State of play: Democratic leaders say they're waiting to move on ethics reforms in order to first implement Proposal 1, which will require elected officials to file some type of personal financial disclosures that have yet to be outlined.

Sen. Jeremy Moss (D-Southfield), who chairs the Elections and Ethics Committee, tells MLive reform is a top priority.

But after four months with Democrats in control, his Republican colleagues, who have introduced ethics legislation, are skeptical.

The other side: "The same blasted bills have been vetted more than any others, and he’s going to wait two more months? Bulls---," Sen. Jim Runestad (R-White Lake) told MLive. "I don't buy it one bit."

Read the full MLive story