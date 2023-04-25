Presenting the restored Book Depository building

The once-vacant Book Depository building next to Michigan Central Station reopens Tuesday after a much-needed makeover.

Why it matters: As the new home of Newlab's Detroit headquarters, the Book Depository's rebirth is the first phase of Ford Motor's new mobility-focused Michigan Central innovation campus.

Catch up quick: Renowned local architect Albert Kahn designed the building as a post office branch. It opened in 1936, handling mail arriving by rail at the train depot.

Detroit Public Schools later acquired it to warehouse textbooks before a 1987 fire left the building a vacant shell.

Ford Motor bought the structure, along with Michigan Central Station, in 2018.

Historic photos of the Book Depository building dated 1936. The crowd, left, gathered to watch a cornerstone-laying ceremony. Photos: Courtesy of Walter P. Reuther Library, Wayne State University

By the numbers: The renovated building is 270,000 square feet, 2,000 of which is exhibition space.