50 mins ago - News

Presenting the restored Book Depository building

Joe Guillen
The Book Depository building, left, beside Michigan Central Station

The Book Depository building, left, opens today. Photo: Jason Keen, courtesy of Michigan Central

The once-vacant Book Depository building next to Michigan Central Station reopens Tuesday after a much-needed makeover.

Why it matters: As the new home of Newlab's Detroit headquarters, the Book Depository's rebirth is the first phase of Ford Motor's new mobility-focused Michigan Central innovation campus.

Catch up quick: Renowned local architect Albert Kahn designed the building as a post office branch. It opened in 1936, handling mail arriving by rail at the train depot.

  • Detroit Public Schools later acquired it to warehouse textbooks before a 1987 fire left the building a vacant shell.
  • Ford Motor bought the structure, along with Michigan Central Station, in 2018.
Historic photos of the Book Depository building
Historic photos of the Book Depository building dated 1936. The crowd, left, gathered to watch a cornerstone-laying ceremony. Photos: Courtesy of Walter P. Reuther Library, Wayne State University

By the numbers: The renovated building is 270,000 square feet, 2,000 of which is exhibition space.

  • It includes an 11,000-square-foot robotics and prototyping facility.
  • Newlab Detroit has attracted about 150 employees from more than 25 companies so far.
