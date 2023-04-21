55 mins ago - Business
Metro Detroit grocery shoppers prefer Kroger, Meijer
Kroger is the Detroit area's most popular grocery chain despite not actually having a store inside the city limits.
Driving the news: Kroger owned 30% of the market share as of last year, according to new data from Chain Store Guide, Axios' Alex Fitzpatrick and Erin Davis report.
- Cincinnati-based Kroger has several stores just outside Detroit and in surrounding counties.
- Meijer and Walmart are the second- and third-most-popular grocers with 17% and 14% of the local market share, respectively.
Why it matters: Big grocery chains historically have avoided the city, although ALDI and Meijer have opened stores here in recent years.
- Detroit went from 74 full-service grocery stores in 2017 to 66 in 2021, we reported last year.
Between the lines: These days, Michiganders are spending more money at restaurants than on groceries — and the gap is widening.
- Nationally, people spent 20.7% more at restaurants than on groceries in 2022.
