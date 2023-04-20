Detroit residents learn more about I-375 project at open house

The I-375 open house at Eastern Market, where residents learned about the transformational project. Photo: Joe Guillen/Axios

Early design concepts, timelines and social equity goals of the state's immense I-375 transformation project were shared Wednesday with residents at an Eastern Market open house.

Why it matters: The freeway transformation is a $300 million undertaking to update critical infrastructure near downtown and the riverfront — all while attempting to correct past injustices when I-375 was built 60 years ago.

Catch up quick: The deteriorating milelong I-375 freeway is being replaced with a new boulevard beginning south of Eastern Market and taking travelers all the way to the riverfront.

The new boulevard will be outfitted with sidewalks, bike paths and new traffic signals with access to downtown streets.

The project is planned to be finished in 2028.

Driving the news: The open house — hosted by MDOT — featured details about traffic during construction, aesthetic enhancements, job creation, small business opportunities and the project site's history.

Yes, but: For all the public engagement at the event, one attendee noted that project officials did not publicly answer on-the-spot questions for all to hear.

Between the lines: The freeway is synonymous with the destruction of Black Bottom and Paradise Valley — two Black communities among the most culturally significant areas in city history.

The state says it has committed to addressing historical and environmental injustices through the project's execution.

What they're saying: J. Gregory Love, a current resident whose aunt settled in the area in the 1940s, tells Axios that it's disingenuous to use the project to try and publicly correct past wrongs — most residents and business owners who were displaced by the city 60 years ago aren't around anymore.

"You can't make that whole," Love said at the open house. "It's better to not use that premise because it's not true."

What's next: Wednesday's open house was one of several upcoming public engagement events, which are planned for June, August and October.