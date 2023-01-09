A rendering of the new I-75/I-375 interchange with the new boulevard in the distance on the right. Rendering courtesy of MDOT

The remaking of I-375 from a one-mile downtown highway into a six-lane street-level boulevard is forging ahead with the selection of a community advisory committee, BridgeDetroit reports.

Why it matters: The project is transformative on multiple levels.

A slower-speed boulevard with connections to neighborhood streets will replace the sunken and outdated highway connecting I-75 with Jefferson Avenue.

The project aims to rectify the dismantling of the Black Bottom neighborhood 60 years ago to make way for the highway, though some say that is now impossible.

Driving the news: The state Department of Transportation picked two dozen people to serve on an advisory committee that will meet monthly and provide guidance on design and ways to repurpose land made available through the reconstruction.

"We see them as being very, very instrumental," MDOT's Jonathan Loree told BridgeDetroit.

What's next: Design work continues over the next couple of years, with construction on the $300 million project scheduled to start in 2025.