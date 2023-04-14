Best Day Ever: Pistons technologist Romello Morris

Best Day Ever

Romello Morris of the Detroit Pistons. Photo: Samuel Robinson

Romello Morris is a mainstay on the sidelines at Little Caesars Arena.

Catch up fast: The Cass Tech graduate's role with the Pistons involves managing the team's various digital platforms, including its website and social media.

During games, you'll find the technologist with an iPad in hand helping assistant coaches watch video replay.

The intrigue: When he's not at LCA or the Pistons practice facility in New Center, he's exploring the city's neighborhoods and visiting new restaurants.

"One of my favorite things to do in Detroit is to check out the local music scene," Morris tells Axios. "There are so many talented artists and venues that showcase their work."

What's happening: We caught up with Morris t as the Pistons season came to a close to learn how he'd spend a perfect day in the city.

🍳 Breakfast: "A sausage patty sandwich from the Omega Grill on Fenkell."

🏋️‍♀️ Morning wake-up: "Hour workout at the Powerhouse gym on Grand River."

🥪​Lunch: "Grab some steak bites from Starters!"

🏌🏿‍♂️ Afternoon activity: "Golfing at Belle Isle and then hopping on the PS5 for a little bit."

🥩 Dinner: "A ribeye from Prime + Proper."

🌇 Evening activity: "Grabbing drinks at Paramita Sound followed by a KEM concert at Chene Park (Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre)."