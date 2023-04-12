Pistons enter crucial offseason with top chance at generational star

The Pistons (17-65) ended the 2022-23 season as one of three teams with the best odds in the 2023 NBA lottery (14%) — which could give them the No. 1 overall pick in the most consequential draft in years.

Why it matters: Victor Wembanyama, perhaps the most exciting prospect since LeBron James, is expected to make an immediate impact for whichever team gets the top pick.

Other projected stars include Scoot Henderson, Brandon Miller and twins Amen and Ausar Thompson.

Regardless of their lottery luck, the Pistons need to show something — anything — next year to legitimize the last three rebuilding seasons under general manager Troy Weaver.

Catch up quick: Detroit's season was again stifled by injuries — Marvin Bagley III, Isaiah Stewart, Bojan Bogdanovic and Alec Burks all played less than 60 games.

In just 12 games, face of the franchise Cade Cunningham averaged almost 20 points per game while shooting 41.5% from the field before being shut down for the season to recover from shin surgery.

The latest: Weaver gets a chance to hire his first coach since taking over in 2020 after Dwane Casey announced Sunday that he'd be stepping down for a role in the front office.

Casey tallied a regular-season record of 121-263 (.315) in five seasons, including a playoff appearance in 2019.

What they're saying: "I couldn't have asked for anything more, and I'm very proud of Dwane and our players," owner Tom Gores said in a statement. "The young men he has been teaching and guiding are very fortunate to have had his leadership and direction."

What we're watching: While the team will need luck to nab a coveted prospect, Detroit can't afford to hire the wrong head coach. Candidates include:

Former Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka, a finalist during the last Pistons coaching search.

Vanderbilt's Jerry Stackhouse, a former Piston.

Plus Bucks assistant Charles Lee, Raptors assistant Adrian Griffin, Heat assistant Chris Quinn and others, ESPN reports.

What's next: This offseason could make or break the direction of the franchise into the next decade.