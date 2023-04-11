Scoop: Detroit exploring new public EV charging sites around downtown

Data: City of Detroit; Map: Axios Visuals

The city's parking department has finally identified more than a dozen potential locations for EV charging sites, records obtained by Axios show.

Why it matters: More public chargers are critical to expanding the city's infrastructure to support EV adoption, a goal buoyed by hundreds of millions in state money going to car and battery companies.

Detroit's lack of widespread access to EV chargers remains a significant barrier.

Driving the news: The city provided us records last week about its suggested on-street EV sites in response to a request we filed on Feb. 15.

The public records arrived after a weeks-long delay, which we covered in our FOIA Friday series.

State of play: City maps identify 15 charging sites, mostly around downtown and other business districts.

Many of the sites are near the places you'd expect: Riverwalk, Beacon Park, Grand Circus Park, Wayne State's campus and Eastern Market.

Between the lines: The suggested sites largely do not extend to the city's neighborhoods.

Many of Detroit's existing public charging stations are already downtown and along the Woodward corridor.

The intrigue: The city is still evaluating the sites and how chargers would impact parking behaviors at the likely EV-only spots, Tim Slusser, the city's office of mobility innovation director, tells Axios.

"The city is evaluating all options for where EV charging stations could be placed to support all Detroiters," Slusser said when asked about neighborhood chargers.

Zoom in: We stopped by a few of the sites yesterday and saw no signs of installation.

The big picture: Michigan and the federal government are both trying to spur more investment in public charging — which are easier to find in whiter, wealthier neighborhoods, a recent Axios analysis found.

The 2021 federal infrastructure law includes $5 billion for highway chargers and $2.5 billion for other community charging sites.

Concentrating EV chargers near downtown would exacerbate neighborhood disparities.

Check out the city's maps of the suggested EV sites