Work to repair Detroit canal seawalls to start soon

Private property work along the canal in Jefferson Chalmers, seen from Riverfront-Lakewood East Park. Photo: Annalise Frank/Axios

The city is working to control water overflow along the canals of Jefferson Chalmers, but it'll require a huge lift to fully fix.

Why it matters: FEMA decided in 2021 to designate more of the neighborhood hit by intense flooding as a floodplain area, making it more expensive for homeowners, who must get costly insurance.

It also makes it harder for new development projects.

What's happening: Detroit is trying to reverse the floodplain designation, officials say. They originally wanted to dam the canals, but after resident uproar, they now plan to reinforce and repair the seawall along the inland waterways.

The latest: The city is about 90% done assessing seawall conditions along its property and plans to make repairs by late fall, Detroit Building Authority director ​​Tyrone Clifton tells Axios.

The total cost isn't known yet.

Yes, but: The city can't usually mend private canal property. It can issue fines and sue, but building department director David Bell tells us it doesn't plan to take any action until its own sections are mended.