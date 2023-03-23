Pothole problems less severe in Metro Detroit this year
Your pothole opinions probably rest on whether your car hit a damage-inducing road crater this winter.
- But government data shows this season has been milder than last.
State of play: Detroit, Oakland and Macomb counties are all seeing fewer reported potholes this year than in 2022.
Why it matters: Potholes are dangerous, costly and seemingly a never-ending concern in our metro.
By the numbers: Detroit received 429 pothole complaints through its Improve Detroit app from January to March 13 this year, compared to 527 in the same timeframe last year.
- The Oakland County Road Commission received 758 pothole complaints from January to March 20 — about a 60% decrease from 1,894 last year.
- And Macomb County has seen a drastic decrease in road maintenance requests: 488 from January to March 20 this year compared to 1,255 over that time in 2022.
What they're saying: "We've had a relatively mild winter which has resulted in fewer potholes forming on the roads this year," Macomb County roads department director Bryan Santo tells Axios.
The big picture: The 2022-23 winter was Detroit's seventh-warmest on record, with the average temperature from December-February of 33°F — 11° warmer than in 1970.
