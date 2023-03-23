Pothole problems less severe in Metro Detroit this year

Your pothole opinions probably rest on whether your car hit a damage-inducing road crater this winter.

But government data shows this season has been milder than last.

State of play: Detroit, Oakland and Macomb counties are all seeing fewer reported potholes this year than in 2022.

Why it matters: Potholes are dangerous, costly and seemingly a never-ending concern in our metro.

By the numbers: Detroit received 429 pothole complaints through its Improve Detroit app from January to March 13 this year, compared to 527 in the same timeframe last year.

The Oakland County Road Commission received 758 pothole complaints from January to March 20 — about a 60% decrease from 1,894 last year.

And Macomb County has seen a drastic decrease in road maintenance requests: 488 from January to March 20 this year compared to 1,255 over that time in 2022.

What they're saying: "We've had a relatively mild winter which has resulted in fewer potholes forming on the roads this year," Macomb County roads department director Bryan Santo tells Axios.

The big picture: The 2022-23 winter was Detroit's seventh-warmest on record, with the average temperature from December-February of 33°F — 11° warmer than in 1970.