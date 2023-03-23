Michigan State's March Madness dance continues

Michigan State is back in the Sweet 16 and looking to reclaim its place among college basketball's elite.

Why it matters: Another NCAA Tournament win pushes coach Tom Izzo closer to an elusive second national championship and adds to his March Madness legacy.

Izzo just became the first coach in history with 25 straight trips to the men's basketball tournament.

Driving the news: MSU plays Kansas State tonight at 6:30pm at Madison Square Garden. TBS has coverage.

A win puts MSU in the Elite 8 to face the Tennessee-Florida Atlantic winner on Saturday.

Flashback: The Spartans have failed to survive the tournament's first weekend in five of their last six trips. They reached the Final Four in 2019, losing to Texas Tech in the national semifinal.

State of play: This team is peaking at the perfect time. In opening weekend wins over USC and Marquette, MSU played with a defensive intensity and late-game resolve that was often missing during the regular season.

But 3-point shooting must improve — the Spartans went 2-for-16 from deep against Marquette.

The other side: Kansas State isn't supposed to be here. The Wildcats defied expectations — they were predicted to finish last in the Big 12 — by notching a 25-9 (11-7 in conference) record under first-year coach Jerome Tang.

Threat level: Look out for Markquis Nowell, who dismantled Kentucky in K-State's previous win. The 5-foot-8 point guard dribbled past defenders all game, finding teammates with dazzling no-look passes or finishing at the rim himself.

He finished with 27 points and 9 assists.

Yes, but: The Spartans have Tyson Walker, their own undersized guard who can close out games.

Walker made big shots all season and delivered when MSU needed it most — scoring seven points in the final 1:16 to seal the second-round win over Marquette.

💭 Joe's thought bubble: I said before that I'd be satisfied with a Sweet 16 appearance. But the Spartans looked like a more confident and complete team than I watched during the regular season.