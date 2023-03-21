"BMF" Season 2 finale: Meech and Terry handle business

In the "BMF" Season 2 finale, Meech decides to return to Atlanta and begin the family empire's expansion on his own.

Catch up quick: Lives have been lost and bonds have been broken since we last caught up two episodes ago.

Meech and Terry finally settle their beef with Detective Bryant, Lamar, and B-Mickie, leaving BMF a clear path to run Detroit without interference.

In the last episode of Season 2, Detective Bryant's teenage son shoots and kills his schoolyard bully — using B-Mickie's gun — and is now behind bars.

Lamar also kills Monique, the mother of Meech's child, in what turns out to be his last act before developing a drug addiction that takes him out of the fold for good.

💭 Sam's thought bubble: This season was much better than Season 1 and had so much packed into the side plots of each character. But there are still three more decades left to the story — Season 2 leaves off in the mid-'80s.

I'm left wondering: How many seasons can they milk out of BMF?

What they're saying: "BMF captures the essence of Detroit through elevated, gritty storytelling and our fans have passionately responded to this show more than ever before," Kathryn Busby, president of original programming for STARZ, said in a statement.