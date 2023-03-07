Meech and Terry are finally Detroit's premier drug kingpins.

State of play: In the latest episode of "BMF, Push It To The Limit," the Flenory brothers are back in Detroit to buy a car wash after being flush with product from a new Colombian plug.

Their journey to St. Martin in last week's episode proved valuable, but the big risks they're taking to expand their footprint could turn out to be a disaster.

Meech is becoming a boss as he meets with local dealers to offer them a piece of his newfound jackpot while Terry hires new drivers.

Meanwhile, Lucille finally discovers evidence of Charles' affair while Lamar gets more comfortable with Monique (played by Kash Doll) while laying low amid his beef with Meech.

What's next: The two episodes remaining in "BMF" Season 2 should close the loop on some key relationships and storylines.