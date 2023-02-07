16 mins ago - Things to Do

BMF Season 2, Episode 5: Welcome to Atlanta

Samuel Robinson
Demetrius 'Lil Meech' Flenory Jr. (“Demetrius 'Big Meech' Flenory”), Abraham 'Da'Vinchi' Juste ("Terry 'Southwest T' Flenory")

Demetrius 'Lil Meech' Flenory Jr. (“Demetrius 'Big Meech' Flenory”), Abraham 'Da'Vinchi' Juste ("Terry 'Southwest T' Flenory"). Photo courtesy of Starz

In the fifth BMF episode of Season 2, Meech and Terry are officially on the run.

The latest (spoiler alert!): The duo are on the hunt for new product to repay their debts back in Detroit, which proves to be a challenge with little cash.

  • Terry bets half of their entire savings in a game of dice and nearly loses everything.
  • Meech keeps Terry focused, whether it's persuading him to sell his car or to walk away after blowing $7,500 in one dice game.

Meanwhile, back in Detroit, Charles cheats on Lucille in what appears to be a regretless hookup while his wife and kids are out of town.

  • Lamar Silas, whose top priority is killing Meech, knocks on the front door of Charles and Lucille's home to find Lucille.
  • He considers shooting her, but the power of Lucille's prayer moves him to leave without incident.
