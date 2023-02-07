BMF Season 2, Episode 5: Welcome to Atlanta

In the fifth BMF episode of Season 2, Meech and Terry are officially on the run.

The latest (spoiler alert!): The duo are on the hunt for new product to repay their debts back in Detroit, which proves to be a challenge with little cash.

Terry bets half of their entire savings in a game of dice and nearly loses everything.

Meech keeps Terry focused, whether it's persuading him to sell his car or to walk away after blowing $7,500 in one dice game.

Meanwhile, back in Detroit, Charles cheats on Lucille in what appears to be a regretless hookup while his wife and kids are out of town.