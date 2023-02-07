16 mins ago - Things to Do
BMF Season 2, Episode 5: Welcome to Atlanta
In the fifth BMF episode of Season 2, Meech and Terry are officially on the run.
The latest (spoiler alert!): The duo are on the hunt for new product to repay their debts back in Detroit, which proves to be a challenge with little cash.
- Terry bets half of their entire savings in a game of dice and nearly loses everything.
- Meech keeps Terry focused, whether it's persuading him to sell his car or to walk away after blowing $7,500 in one dice game.
Meanwhile, back in Detroit, Charles cheats on Lucille in what appears to be a regretless hookup while his wife and kids are out of town.
- Lamar Silas, whose top priority is killing Meech, knocks on the front door of Charles and Lucille's home to find Lucille.
- He considers shooting her, but the power of Lucille's prayer moves him to leave without incident.
More Detroit stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Detroit.