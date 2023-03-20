How Michigan's gun laws could change under Democratic reform

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer alongside former U.S. Rep. Gabby Giffords at a gun violence rally in Lansing last week. Photo: Chris DuMond/Getty

Michigan Democrats are another step closer to fulfilling their campaign promises to enact stricter gun laws.

Driving the news: The Democratic-led Senate approved an 11 bill package last week to increase regulations on gun ownership for residents. The three gun safety proposals include: Safe storage laws (SB 79-82), universal background checks (SB 76-78) and so-called red flag laws (SB 83-86).

The bills were reintroduced days after last month's mass shooting at Michigan State University. The same bills were first introduced after the 2021 shooting at Oxford High School.

Details: The "red flag" legislation would allow a judge to temporarily restrict access to guns for individuals at an elevated risk of harming themselves or others. Another bill would require individuals to obtain a license to own a firearm.

Gun owners would be required to register their firearms purchase, including rifles and shotguns sold outside of federally licensed dealers, such as gun shows.

Individuals who inherit a gun from their family would also have to obtain a license.

The package would also implement safe storage laws, which would levy penalties for leaving a firearm where a minor could access it.

Of note: Michigan law currently requires rifle or shotgun buyers to be at least 18 years old, and at least 21 to purchase a handgun from a federally licensed dealer — though some licenses allow 18 year olds to purchase handguns from private sellers.

What they're saying: "The shooter at MSU was waving red flags all over the place," Sen. Jeff Irwin (D-Ann Arbor) said during a Senate floor speech last week. "This legislation (SB 83) would've given his father, who expressed concerns, the opportunity to do something."

"Had the (Extreme Risk Protection Order) been in place, three people would be alive today," Sen. Mallory McMorrow (D-Royal Oak) said.

Some Republicans argued on the floor last Thursday against stricter gun regulations, saying the state needs to invest in door locks, cameras and ID badges.

"We just had an incident where a gunman walked into an open school building and we don't think we need to invest more in security?" said Sen. Joseph Bellino (R-Monroe).

What's next: The bills now move to the state House, where they could be voted on as soon as this week.