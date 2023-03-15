11 mins ago - Real Estate

Hudson's site progress continues

Samuel Robinson
Hudon's site building construction from above the Skillman Library facing Woodward Ave.

Hudson's site building construction from above the Skillman branch of the library, facing Woodward Avenue. Photos: Samuel Robinson/Axios

Visible progress continues at the Hudson's site downtown.

The intrigue: What was initially billed as the city and state's tallest skyscraper is now expected to be second behind the Renaissance Center (727 feet) and just taller than the Ally Detroit Center (619 feet).

  • At 685 feet tall, the building's tower will provide unique city views at every level, developers say.

What's next: The project broke ground in 2017 and was originally set to open last year.

  • The building is now expected to be complete in 2024.
Hudson's site tower.
Hudson's site tower under construction on March 14, 2023.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Detroit.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Detroit stories

No stories could be found

Detroitpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Detroit.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more