Hudson's site building construction from above the Skillman branch of the library, facing Woodward Avenue. Photos: Samuel Robinson/Axios

Visible progress continues at the Hudson's site downtown.

The intrigue: What was initially billed as the city and state's tallest skyscraper is now expected to be second behind the Renaissance Center (727 feet) and just taller than the Ally Detroit Center (619 feet).

At 685 feet tall, the building's tower will provide unique city views at every level, developers say.

What's next: The project broke ground in 2017 and was originally set to open last year.

The building is now expected to be complete in 2024.