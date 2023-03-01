Pressure mounts against DTE, Consumers over frequent outages

Residents and lawmakers have had enough of February's power outages caused by routine winter weather.

Driving the news: More than 900,000 Michiganders have been affected while nearly 100,000 were still without power as of yesterday afternoon — six days after the initial storm, as more bad weather Monday stalled restoration efforts.

House Floor Leader Rep. Abraham Aiyash (D-Hamtramck) and Sen. Sean McCann (D-Kalamazoo) are calling on Michigan's two largest utility companies, DTE and Consumers Energy, to be questioned in front of lawmakers. Meanwhile, Attorney General Dana Nessel wants the companies to automatically credit affected customers.

DTE announced it would issue credits of $35 to anyone who lost power for more than 96 hours — nowhere near enough to replace a refrigerator of spoiled groceries or a hotel stay.

Why it matters: While nasty storms passed through the entire country this week, major outages after winter weather have become the norm in Michigan.

The state’s utility regulator, the Michigan Public Service Commission, ordered an audit of DTE and Consumers Energy last October after lengthy outages over the summer.

Aiyash and other lawmakers claim the companies haven't made significant investments in their grids despite steadily increasing energy rates for customers.

What they're saying: Winter weather is an "expected occurrence" here and customers should have a grid they can rely on, Nessel said in a statement Monday.

The other side: "We completely understand the frustration being expressed and we will continue to work with state and local leaders on our shared goals of continuing to improve reliability, deliver cleaner energy, while maintaining affordability for our customers," DTE told Axios in a statement.

Between the lines: 140 out of 146 Michigan lawmakers received campaign donations from DTE or Consumers Energy, the Detroit News reports.