Map showing temperature departures from average on Feb. 23, with record heat in the East and record cold in the West. Image: weatherbell.com

A winter storm that will soon stretch from coast to coast has at least 75 million people in the U.S. under winter weather alerts on Wednesday morning.

The big picture: The National Weather Service (NWS) describes the storm's reach as "massive" and notes it will affect every region of the Lower 48 states with winter weather, severe thunderstorms or extreme temperatures.

The NWS is warning of "[n]umerous weather hazards and highly anomalous temperatures coast-to-coast, with almost all of the country experiencing some form of notable weather."

Threat level: Two distinct low-pressure areas will cross the country through the end of this week, bringing rain and snow to California, including a rare low-elevation snow event for some.

Heavy snow is also falling in the Four Corners region and the Rocky Mountains.

Bitterly cold Arctic air is moving south from Canada, causing temperatures to plunge into negative numbers in Montana and eventually Wyoming as well.

Rare cold weather will eventually settle in for the long haul across California, including coastal areas.

Blizzard warning for parts of LA County

Of note: In a rare event, the NWS forecast office in Los Angeles has issued blizzard warnings for the higher elevations of Ventura, Los Angeles and Santa Barbara Counties. (Little to no accumulating snow is expected below 1,500 feet in elevation.)

The timeframe for the coastal rain and foothill to mountain snow in Southern California is Thursday night through Saturday.

"Low snow levels will mean that this could be the largest amount of 24-48 hour snowfall seen in decades (likely rivaling the 1989 storm) for our Ventura and Los Angeles County mountains," the NWS forecast office for L.A. said in an online forecast discussion.

The NWS warns that higher elevations could see up to 7 feet of snow, which may lead to tree damage and structural failures to homes and businesses, along with an avalanche threat.

In Northern California, however, snow levels may come all the way down to sea level, with coastal communities like Eureka and Crescent City included in winter storm warnings.

Map of NWS warnings and watches in effect on Feb. 22, showing the coast-to-coast reach of the storm. Image: Pivotalweather

Between the lines: Farther east, blizzard warnings are in effect for parts of the Dakotas, Minnesota and Wisconsin due to the forecast combination of heavy snow and strong winds through Thursday.

The Twin Cities are forecast to see one of their top 10 biggest snowstorms on record, with travel becoming difficult to impossible Wednesday afternoon into Thursday.

The storm could exceed the December 2010 snowstorm that caused the roof of the Metrodome to collapse. During that storm, 17.1 inches fell, close to the amount currently forecast.

Air travel delays and cancellations are already mounting given the scope and severity of the storm.

About 1,400 flights originating within, flying out of or flying to the U.S. have been canceled so far today, according to FlightAware.

The potential shutdown of Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport during the heaviest snowfall there would further snarl flights, as it is a hub for Delta Airlines.

To the south of the snow, an ice storm — potentially causing power outages — is developing from Iowa to the southern Great Lakes and eastward into interior southern New England.

The ice storm looks to affect the cities of Detroit and Buffalo.

Record high temperatures to reach the Mid-Atlantic, Ohio Valley