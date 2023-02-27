✌🏽 Hey, it's Sam. The sneaker resale market has plummeted from when I was flipping shoes while working at Foot Locker back in college.

Why it matters: Price declines are leading sneaker heads and analysts to wonder if the market is crashing — or just normalizing from pandemic peaks, reports Axios' Kate Marino.

By the numbers: Research provider Altan Insights looked at price data from the Detroit-based resale platform StockX for over 100 popular sneaker releases over the last several years. It found that the average price return in 2022 was negative 7%.

Some pairs in Nike's latest Travis Scott collaboration sell for about $500 now. They likely would have been in the thousands were they released in 2020, says Mike Sykes, writer of The Kicks You Wear.

Flashback: People always chuckle when I tell them I made more money reselling Yeezy's than I did working at MLive.

When Ye, formerly Kanye West, left Nike to join Adidas during my senior year of high school, it became the most popular celebrity sneaker collab ever. Loads of teenagers — myself included — cashed in on the hype while becoming retail supply chain experts in the process.

It was hailed as an alternative asset class, with active markets growing on eBay and upstart platforms like StockX, GOAT or Grailed.

Now: StockX laid off more employees last fall and was sued by Nike last year for allegedly selling fake shoes and selling NFTs of Nike shoes.