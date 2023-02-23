The Detroit Tribune reported the opening of 606 Horseshoe Bar in 1948. Image courtesy of the Library of Congress

Paradise Valley nightclubs — known for hosting music legends like Duke Ellington and fostering Black entrepreneurship in Detroit — were among the city's many Green Book establishments.

Why it matters: The destruction of Paradise Valley decades ago in the name of urban renewal upsets Detroiters to this day.

Government officials are still attempting to rectify the business district's dismantling, this time as part of the ongoing I-375 transformation project.

Catch up quick: Green Book travel guides printed between 1936-1966 listed businesses Black travelers could safely visit during the Jim Crow era.

State of play: Green Book places in Paradise Valley had names like 606 Horseshoe Lounge, Club Congo and Club 666, MSU Map Library research shows. They hosted musicians, dancers, comedians and other entertainers.

606 Horseshoe Lounge was among the district's last remnants when it was demolished more than 20 years ago to make way for Ford Field, according to the Free Press.

In fact, most of Paradise Valley was within the current footprint of Comerica Park and Ford Field, local journalist and historian Ken Coleman tells Axios. Both venues were built with heavy public subsidies.

What they're saying: Downtown's current resurgence would include more ties to the history and culture of Paradise Valley had it not been destroyed, city historian Jamon Jordan tells Axios.