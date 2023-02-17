🥊 Pizza championship final: Detroit vs. Chicago

2 hours ago - Food and Drink

Buddy’s 4-Square pizza with pepperoni.

It had to be this way.

What's happening: After dispatching pizza pretenders in Boston, Philadelphia and Austin, we're on to the finals against the Windy City.

💭 Joe's thought bubble: There's no debate between these two extra-bready pizza styles: Detroit is king. The legion of Detroit-style imitators cropping up across the country says it all. Everyone wants to be like Detroit.

  • The crispy crust bursting with flavor is the perfect contrast to the deep dish dough. Complaints about the spotty sauce are myopic. Grab a butter knife and spread the sauce around however you like.
  • We've also got variety. One of the city's most revered pizzarias, Supino, serves up thinner, East coast-style pies cooked to perfection.

The other side (from Axios Chicago's Monica Eng): I have faithfully loved my Chicago styles — from tavern to stuffed to deep dish — for half a century, but in recent years I've fallen hard for Detroit's yeasty dough, slightly sweet sauce and crackly caramelized edges.

  • Do I still love it when my beau brings me a box of Buddy's from a roadtrip to Detroit? Of course! But with all the great pizza styles — including Detroit — right here in our amazing pie town, I'm already well-supplied.

Vote here until 3 pm. Winning city gets a pizza party!

Data: Axios survey; Bracket: Jacque Schrag and Simran Parwani/Axios
