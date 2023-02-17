🥊 Pizza championship final: Detroit vs. Chicago

It had to be this way.

The battle for Axios Local pizza supremacy is down to Detroit and Chicago.

What's happening: After dispatching pizza pretenders in Boston, Philadelphia and Austin, we're on to the finals against the Windy City.

💭 Joe's thought bubble: There's no debate between these two extra-bready pizza styles: Detroit is king. The legion of Detroit-style imitators cropping up across the country says it all. Everyone wants to be like Detroit.

The crispy crust bursting with flavor is the perfect contrast to the deep dish dough. Complaints about the spotty sauce are myopic. Grab a butter knife and spread the sauce around however you like.

We've also got variety. One of the city's most revered pizzarias, Supino, serves up thinner, East coast-style pies cooked to perfection.

The other side (from Axios Chicago's Monica Eng): I have faithfully loved my Chicago styles — from tavern to stuffed to deep dish — for half a century, but in recent years I've fallen hard for Detroit's yeasty dough, slightly sweet sauce and crackly caramelized edges.

Do I still love it when my beau brings me a box of Buddy's from a roadtrip to Detroit? Of course! But with all the great pizza styles — including Detroit — right here in our amazing pie town, I'm already well-supplied.

Vote here until 3 pm. Winning city gets a pizza party!