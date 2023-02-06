1 hour ago - News

Motor City Transit: A new way to ride the QLine

Joe Guillen
The QLine

The QLine downtown. Photo: Samuel Robinson/Axios

The QLine is looking for ways to attract new riders, starting with a new park-and-ride program this month with Wayne State University.

Why it matters: The QLine was recently granted a $5 million annual subsidy from the state that resulted in some criticism about its limited use.

  • The new partnership fits with the streetcar service's aspirations to become entrenched in downtown residents' and visitors' day-to-day lives.

Driving the news: The pilot program allows riders to park for $5 daily at Wayne State Parking Lot 12 from Friday-Sunday each weekend this month.

  • The lot at 6050 Woodward Ave — normally closed on weekends — is a block from the Amsterdam station, allowing riders to park and enjoy restaurants, bars and events up and down the free route on Woodward.
  • It's now open from 4pm Friday through 1am Monday morning through February.

What they're saying: "This is the beginning of a program we hope to grow with additional partners and providers as we build awareness that transit is a convenient way to access all the corridor has to offer," M-1 RAIL President Lisa Nuszkowski said in a statement.

