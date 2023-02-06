The QLine is looking for ways to attract new riders, starting with a new park-and-ride program this month with Wayne State University.

Why it matters: The QLine was recently granted a $5 million annual subsidy from the state that resulted in some criticism about its limited use.

The new partnership fits with the streetcar service's aspirations to become entrenched in downtown residents' and visitors' day-to-day lives.

Driving the news: The pilot program allows riders to park for $5 daily at Wayne State Parking Lot 12 from Friday-Sunday each weekend this month.

The lot at 6050 Woodward Ave — normally closed on weekends — is a block from the Amsterdam station, allowing riders to park and enjoy restaurants, bars and events up and down the free route on Woodward.

It's now open from 4pm Friday through 1am Monday morning through February.

What they're saying: "This is the beginning of a program we hope to grow with additional partners and providers as we build awareness that transit is a convenient way to access all the corridor has to offer," M-1 RAIL President Lisa Nuszkowski said in a statement.