Motor City Transit: Legislation would extend QLine funding

The QLine could get a major state funding boost under new legislation passed by Senate Republicans last week.

Driving the news: A $5 million annual QLine subsidy that expired in September will be extended until 2039 if the bill is approved by the House and signed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Why it matters: The money will help the streetcar system remain free to riders — a perk that began when it resumed service in September 2021 after a pandemic shutdown, QLine spokesperson Dan Lijana tells Axios.

State of play: QLine ridership increased over the past year, but is still down from pre-pandemic levels.

Average daily ridership increased from 969 between October 2021 and January 2022 to 2,285 between June and September.

Average daily ridership was 2,620 in the six months before the shutdown.

Between the lines: The extended funding is tucked into a set of rapidly moving bills to benefit the downtown Huntington Place convention center, Crain's reports.

The legislation would authorize the convention center's governing body to enter into public-private deals, authorize new borrowing and lift a spending cap.

The QLine money would come from the state's Convention Facility Development Fund, which receives about $100 million annually from hotel and liquor taxes.

What's next: The proposals — Senate bills 1222 and 1223 — could come before the House this week.