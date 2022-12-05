Motor City Transit: Legislation would extend QLine funding
The QLine could get a major state funding boost under new legislation passed by Senate Republicans last week.
Driving the news: A $5 million annual QLine subsidy that expired in September will be extended until 2039 if the bill is approved by the House and signed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
Why it matters: The money will help the streetcar system remain free to riders — a perk that began when it resumed service in September 2021 after a pandemic shutdown, QLine spokesperson Dan Lijana tells Axios.
State of play: QLine ridership increased over the past year, but is still down from pre-pandemic levels.
- Average daily ridership increased from 969 between October 2021 and January 2022 to 2,285 between June and September.
- Average daily ridership was 2,620 in the six months before the shutdown.
Between the lines: The extended funding is tucked into a set of rapidly moving bills to benefit the downtown Huntington Place convention center, Crain's reports.
- The legislation would authorize the convention center's governing body to enter into public-private deals, authorize new borrowing and lift a spending cap.
- The QLine money would come from the state's Convention Facility Development Fund, which receives about $100 million annually from hotel and liquor taxes.
What's next: The proposals — Senate bills 1222 and 1223 — could come before the House this week.
