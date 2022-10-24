QLINE ridership rebounds
QLINE ridership increased sharply over the past year, but is still down from pre-pandemic levels, its annual report released today shows.
Why it matters: The report accumulates a year's worth of data since QLINE service resumed in September 2021 after a pandemic shutdown.
- The numbers are a sign of a potential rebound from its break in service.
How it works: Four streetcars continuously run up and down a 3.3-mile stretch of Woodward Avenue from Congress Street up to West Grand Boulevard.
- Rides have been free since service resumed.
By the numbers: Average daily ridership has steadily increased over the past year, from 969 between October and January to 2,285 between June and September.
- Average ridership was 2,620 in the six months before the shutdown.
What's more: QLINE streetcars are arriving more consistently.
- In the six months before the service interruption, 56% of cars arrived in 15 minutes or less.
- They are now arriving every 15 minutes or less at a 67% clip, closer to QLINE's 80% goal.
What they're saying: A survey of nearly 1,000 included in the report showed support for expanded service.
- "We take that enthusiasm as a sign of support for the larger transit system our region requires and pledge to build on the success of our first year back in service to help make that vision a reality," M-1 RAIL president Lisa Nuszkowski wrote in the report.
