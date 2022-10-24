QLINE ridership rebounds

QLINE ridership increased sharply over the past year, but is still down from pre-pandemic levels, its annual report released today shows.

Why it matters: The report accumulates a year's worth of data since QLINE service resumed in September 2021 after a pandemic shutdown.

The numbers are a sign of a potential rebound from its break in service.

How it works: Four streetcars continuously run up and down a 3.3-mile stretch of Woodward Avenue from Congress Street up to West Grand Boulevard.

Rides have been free since service resumed.

By the numbers: Average daily ridership has steadily increased over the past year, from 969 between October and January to 2,285 between June and September.

Average ridership was 2,620 in the six months before the shutdown.

What's more: QLINE streetcars are arriving more consistently.

In the six months before the service interruption, 56% of cars arrived in 15 minutes or less.

They are now arriving every 15 minutes or less at a 67% clip, closer to QLINE's 80% goal.

What they're saying: A survey of nearly 1,000 included in the report showed support for expanded service.

"We take that enthusiasm as a sign of support for the larger transit system our region requires and pledge to build on the success of our first year back in service to help make that vision a reality," M-1 RAIL president Lisa Nuszkowski wrote in the report.

