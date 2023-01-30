Detroit council member's proposal would ban cashless retail

The controversy over whether to end cashless businesses has reached Detroit's lawmakers.

Why it matters: Black Detroiters are disproportionately likely to use cash and not have access to cards, making this an issue of equal access to the economy, says council member Angela Whitfield Calloway.

The couple cashless operations in Detroit mirror a national trend that businesses consider for reasons including COVID-19-related contamination concerns with handling cash, making transactions quicker and getting rid of cash-handling costs.

Driving the news: Calloway has a draft ordinance that would prohibit cashless establishments and hopes to introduce it in February, she tells Axios.

Council would then need to consider and approve it.

What happened: Calloway says she was motivated to push for the ban after going to the Plum Market in the Ally Detroit Center with just bills.

"I'm looking for, where do I put my cash? … I was shocked." She left without her soup and salad, thinking about how many Detroiters "do everything with cash."

"This is economic discrimination and stratification," her senior policy advisor, Ramses Dukes, adds. "We need to give every single citizen an opportunity to purchase goods and services."

By the numbers: A fourth of Detroiters had neither a checking nor savings account as of 2019, per a U of M report Calloway cites.

Between the lines: The new proposal would still permit a cashless policy like the one at Little Caesars Arena, where you can convert cash to a VISA card without charges at on-site portals.

The other side: When the downtown Plum Market reopened in June after a long pandemic closure, it went cashless "to focus on quicker service," especially during the lunch rush, a Plum Market spokesperson tells Axios.

"We will obviously comply with any ordinances passed but feel the cashless model has been well received and has made a tremendous improvement in transaction speed for our guests," the spokesperson adds.

State of play: Mootz Pizzeria was among the restaurants criticized in 2019 for cashless policies, with Mootz later switching to accept cash.

Hollywood Casino at Greektown recently opened a cashless market.

Zoom out: New York City, Massachusetts and San Francisco have banned cashless businesses, while the Seattle area is considering doing so.

What they're saying: Dwan Dandridge of financial support organization Black Leaders Detroit says it's important to educate business owners about these barriers to access.