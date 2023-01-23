Motor City Transit: Megabus returns to Detroit

After discontinuing service during the pandemic, Megabus is returning to Detroit with routes to 13 cities in-state and throughout Indiana.

Destinations include Ann Arbor, Ypsilanti, Indianapolis and South Bend.

Driving the news: Megabus is expanding service in the Midwest because of a new partnership with Miller Transportation.

Schedules are now available for trips, starting Wednesday.

Reality check: A Megabus ticket from Detroit to Ann Arbor costs $17.50

But a ride on the D2A2 bus is only $6.

The bottom line: Detroiters have a new out-of-town bus option, but be sure to shop around for prices.