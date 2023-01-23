1 hour ago - News
Motor City Transit: Megabus returns to Detroit
After discontinuing service during the pandemic, Megabus is returning to Detroit with routes to 13 cities in-state and throughout Indiana.
- Destinations include Ann Arbor, Ypsilanti, Indianapolis and South Bend.
Driving the news: Megabus is expanding service in the Midwest because of a new partnership with Miller Transportation.
- Schedules are now available for trips, starting Wednesday.
Reality check: A Megabus ticket from Detroit to Ann Arbor costs $17.50
- But a ride on the D2A2 bus is only $6.
The bottom line: Detroiters have a new out-of-town bus option, but be sure to shop around for prices.
