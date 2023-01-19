Live Cycle Delight fitness studio closing

Live Cycle Delight, the West Village fitness studio that opened nearly six years ago and expanded to a second location, is shutting down.

Driving the news: Rent is too high for what small businesses get in Detroit, owner Amina Daniels tells Axios, and they're "strapped with loans" given out during the pandemic.

LCD, a winner of the Hatch entrepreneur contest, was also losing clients to big fitness companies like OrangeTheory and Peloton while dealing with higher costs.

The studio also dealt with leaks at its location in the Coe development on Van Dyke, Daniels says.

Context: "When you're a Black woman from a smaller market, it doesn't matter how good your ideas are ... People pat you on the back and say, 'Oh you're doing such a good job, keep going,' but nobody wants to invest in you to expand," she says.

"As the pandemic rolled on, it became harder and harder."

What's happening: The last day for Daniels' location in the Coe, LCD Hot, is Jan. 25. Clients can still book classes online through the end of the month.

After that, details on pop-up classes at the Agnes location will be posted over the next couple months on Instagram and the website until the business winds down.

What's next: Daniels is applying for business school. She is also looking to expand her youth mentorship and employment not-for-profit organization, LCD Cares (a partner of fiscal sponsor G1 Impact).

The big picture: Nora, a 10-year-old design store in Midtown, is also closing at the end of the month, according to the Free Press.