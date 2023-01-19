Live Cycle Delight fitness studio closing
Live Cycle Delight, the West Village fitness studio that opened nearly six years ago and expanded to a second location, is shutting down.
Driving the news: Rent is too high for what small businesses get in Detroit, owner Amina Daniels tells Axios, and they're "strapped with loans" given out during the pandemic.
- LCD, a winner of the Hatch entrepreneur contest, was also losing clients to big fitness companies like OrangeTheory and Peloton while dealing with higher costs.
- The studio also dealt with leaks at its location in the Coe development on Van Dyke, Daniels says.
Context: "When you're a Black woman from a smaller market, it doesn't matter how good your ideas are ... People pat you on the back and say, 'Oh you're doing such a good job, keep going,' but nobody wants to invest in you to expand," she says.
- "As the pandemic rolled on, it became harder and harder."
What's happening: The last day for Daniels' location in the Coe, LCD Hot, is Jan. 25. Clients can still book classes online through the end of the month.
- After that, details on pop-up classes at the Agnes location will be posted over the next couple months on Instagram and the website until the business winds down.
What's next: Daniels is applying for business school. She is also looking to expand her youth mentorship and employment not-for-profit organization, LCD Cares (a partner of fiscal sponsor G1 Impact).
The big picture: Nora, a 10-year-old design store in Midtown, is also closing at the end of the month, according to the Free Press.
- Plus, Avalon is shuttering its original Cass Corridor cafe in favor of a shared concept nearby.
