Vote for entrepreneurs to win $100,000 Hatch Detroit contest

Five entrepreneurs are competing for $100,000 through Hatch Detroit — and you can help decide who wins.

What's happening: After being whittled down from 10 semifinalists, Hatch announced the finalists Monday for its annual award to help small businesses open in Detroit, Highland Park or Hamtramck.

The winner is decided through a public vote and a pitch competition on July 21.

Vote now through July 7 for:

Little Liberia: Afro-fusion restaurant focusing on Liberian cuisine.

Lily's & Elise: European-style tea lounge on Livernois Avenue.

Gajiza Dumplins: Dumpling shop with more than 30 flavors.

Detroit Farm and Cider: Farm on the west side aiming to build a cider mill with activities for kids.

Colfetarie: Pastry shop downtown with Romanian desserts.

Flashback: Hatch's funder, Comerica Bank, doubled the grant in 2019 because rising construction and real estate costs made the initial $50,000 prize insufficient.

Past winners include Sister Pie and Live Cycle Delight in West Village, Baobab Fare in New Center and Meta Physica Wellness Center in Corktown.

💭 Annalise's thought bubble: It's expensive and difficult to open an independent business. Competition winnings offer a boost without the strings of a loan, especially for underserved groups who historically struggle to access capital.