Michigan State finally coughed up the public records shedding light on athletic donations totaling $56 million from boosters Mat Ishbia and Steve St. Andre.

Why it matters: MSU vigorously fought the records' release until a state judge ruled last month that contracts outlining the donations — a portion of which helped fund football coach Mel Tucker's $95-million, 10-year contract — are public.

Threat level: While MSU shielded the records, a lawyer for the Detroit Free Press questioned whether the donors gained influence over the athletics department in exchange for the money.

The Free Press then sued MSU under the Freedom of Information Act to obtain the records.

Details: Ishbia agreed to give MSU $14 million, and St. Andre $10 million, on Nov. 19, 2021, days before the school announced Tucker's deal.

The contracts say MSU maintains authority over any coaches' employment.

They do not explicitly say the money is for Tucker, but Ishbia previously acknowledged such.

A third contract in February 2021 outlines another $32 million donation from Ishbia, with $20 million earmarked for the new Tom Izzo Football Building.

The intrigue: A lawyer for MSU argued in court that the donors expected the documents to remain private, so disclosing them would have a chilling effect on future donations to the university.

Ishbia's November 2021 agreement, however, contains a clause that MSU "will publicize the gift and make proactive efforts to raise additional funds in support of MSU and the Department of Intercollegiate Athletics."

Read the MSU gift agreements: Ishbia 1, Ishbia 2, St. Andre