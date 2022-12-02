FOIA Friday: Details about Mel Tucker's contract
Billionaire MSU booster Mat Ishbia recently revealed he gave the university $14 million to help sign football coach Mel Tucker to a $95 million contract last year.
Why it matters: Details of Ishbia's contribution are the subject of an ongoing Freedom of Information Act lawsuit filed against MSU by the Detroit Free Press.
Catch up fast: The newspaper wants to know whether Ishbia, president and chief executive of Pontiac-based United Wholesale Mortgage, derived any influence as a result of his gifts.
- The lawsuit was filed after MSU denied a Free Press public records request for documents tied to Tucker's contract.
What he's saying: "I gave another $14 million to Michigan State," Ishbia told HBO's "Real Sports" when asked about Tucker's contract.
- When asked whether there are "any strings attached" to his gift, he responded, "No, not that I'm aware of, no."
What's next: State Judge Brock Swartzle is expected to decide in the coming weeks whether documents about the boosters' gifts will be released.
