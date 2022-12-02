FOIA Friday: Details about Mel Tucker's contract

Mat Ishbia, president and chief executive of United Wholesale Mortgage. Photo: Courtesy of UWM

Billionaire MSU booster Mat Ishbia recently revealed he gave the university $14 million to help sign football coach Mel Tucker to a $95 million contract last year.

Why it matters: Details of Ishbia's contribution are the subject of an ongoing Freedom of Information Act lawsuit filed against MSU by the Detroit Free Press.

Catch up fast: The newspaper wants to know whether Ishbia, president and chief executive of Pontiac-based United Wholesale Mortgage, derived any influence as a result of his gifts.

The lawsuit was filed after MSU denied a Free Press public records request for documents tied to Tucker's contract.

What he's saying: "I gave another $14 million to Michigan State," Ishbia told HBO's "Real Sports" when asked about Tucker's contract.

When asked whether there are "any strings attached" to his gift, he responded, "No, not that I'm aware of, no."

What's next: State Judge Brock Swartzle is expected to decide in the coming weeks whether documents about the boosters' gifts will be released.