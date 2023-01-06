Detroit's unemployment rate hit 6.4% in November — its first time below 7% in 22 years, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics figures Mayor Mike Duggan said Thursday.

Yes, but: It's "not something that we're celebrating and stopping, we're going to keep going," he said in a news conference.

While jobs have flooded out of the city and into the suburbs in recent decades, there's currently about 8,400 open jobs in the city.

"We have an opportunity we've never had," he added.

What's happening: Duggan is hosting a TV program explaining the city's web of job and training pathways on Jan. 30 at 7pm.

The city wants residents to apply or train for these jobs through its Detroit at Work initiative. It will be showcasing details of paid GED programs, Operation Clean Slate for those with criminal records and more, followed by four career fairs in February.

Reality check: There's concern that citywide job growth lacks enough accessible middle-wage positions needed for the resurgence of the middle class.