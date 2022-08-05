5 stats illustrate Detroit’s middle-wage job gap

Growing the middle class is a huge challenge for Mayor Duggan's administration.

What they're saying: Accessible middle-wage jobs — those that don't require a four-year degree and pay more than the median wage — provide families with an important springboard, per a recent Detroit Future City study.

Yes, but: These jobs are lagging while low-wage jobs have "ballooned," Detroit Future City writes.

Economists predict the city's job growth in the next five years will rely heavily on low-wage jobs in manufacturing, construction and warehousing, according to a recent University of Michigan forecast.

The problem isn't "impossible to solve," per DFC. It requires collaboration and accountability among government, community groups and philanthropy.

By the numbers: Five stats showing the nature of the middle-wage gap: