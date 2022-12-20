1 hour ago - Food and Drink
Yum Village earns national praise
The Suya fried chicken at Yum Village is one of the 25 dishes New York Times writers couldn't stop thinking about this year.
The intrigue: New Center's favorite Afro-Caribbean takeout is known for its jerk chicken and curry goat entrees, so we were surprised to see Yum's fried chicken on the list.
What they're saying: The fried chicken shines because of its deeply seasoned meat and "the tension between suya pepper spices and agave-based syrup on its sticky-crisp exterior," writes NYT's Brett Anderson.
- "That, and a side of Senegalese maafe stew, warrant a return visit to Yum Village."
Quick take: We decided to follow Anderson's exact order and find out for ourselves.
- It didn't disappoint. The sweet agave drizzle came through more on the waffle paired with the dish than it did on the chicken — and we're not complaining.
More Detroit stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Detroit.