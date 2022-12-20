Suya fried chicken and greens served with a sweet waffle and maafe peanut stew with plantains. Photo: Samuel Robinson/Axios

The Suya fried chicken at Yum Village is one of the 25 dishes New York Times writers couldn't stop thinking about this year.

The intrigue: New Center's favorite Afro-Caribbean takeout is known for its jerk chicken and curry goat entrees, so we were surprised to see Yum's fried chicken on the list.

What they're saying: The fried chicken shines because of its deeply seasoned meat and "the tension between suya pepper spices and agave-based syrup on its sticky-crisp exterior," writes NYT's Brett Anderson.

"That, and a side of Senegalese maafe stew, warrant a return visit to Yum Village."

Quick take: We decided to follow Anderson's exact order and find out for ourselves.