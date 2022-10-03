Detroit's friendly neighborhood Afro-Caribbean spot

👋 Hey, it's Sam! New Center's Yum Village serves some of the best authentic Afro-Caribbean dishes in town.

The intrigue: Try the sweet plantains, jerk chicken, and jollof rice bowl if it's your first time. Branch out to the curry goat or jerk oxtail with truffle oil greens on your next visit.

I haven't tried it, but am told their egusi stew, which is cooked with smoked herring and spinach, is also a local favorite.

State of play: Most people order carry-out but there are plenty of tables to dine in. It's a pretty good place for people-watching if you do, as everyone's usually in good spirits.

You'll see customers smile when their food is handed to them from behind the counter — they know it's about to be good.

If you go: The Black-owned restaurant is on the corner of Woodward and E. Milwaukee at 6500 Woodward Avenue. Open 11am-10pm.