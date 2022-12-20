🦁 5 Tuesday Takeaways: Brand new Lions

Detroit Lions fan in the stands holding up a sign at the Jets game. Photo: Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Detroit's improbable playoff run is still alive after a dramatic 20-17 win over the New York Jets Sunday.

Our takeaways from the Lions' biggest win of the season:

🗣️ Talk of the league: The postseason push got real when we saw NBC's prediction guru Steve Kornacki focus on the Lions' chances, declaring, "the Lions are starting to roar!"

Kornacki gives the Lions (7-7) a 39% chance, pointing out their last three games are against teams with losing records (at Carolina, vs. Chicago and at Green Bay).

💪 We have a QB: Jared Goff continues to prove the haters (including Joe) wrong. He made big plays in the fourth quarter and didn't turn over the ball — far from a certainty when playing on the road in chilly conditions.

🏆 Where it's due: Deciding who's worthy of "credit" after a big win is an obsession among sports media. But we can't help but join in after offensive coordinator Ben Johnson drew up a beautiful play-action pass on 4th-and-inches for the winning touchdown.

Could Johnson's play-calling prowess earn him a head coaching job next season?

🕰️ Like clockwork: We hope Goff is planning a special holiday gift for wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. He always seems to get open in big moments.

🔒 Campbell in charge: Winning five of six after starting the season 1-6 has seemingly extinguished questions surrounding head coach Dan Campbell's job security heading into next season.