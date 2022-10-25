🦁 5 Lions Tuesday Takeaways: Goff-ful performance
Takeaways from the Lions' dreadful 24-6 loss to the Dallas Cowboys:
👎 Jared Goff, turnover machine: Any hope that Goff is the QB of the future should be permanently extinguished after his two-interception, two-lost fumble performance. He just can't be trusted.
🔮 Next year's draft: With a 1-5 record, the Lions are currently slotted to have next year's No. 1 overall pick, where they can draft a QB.
- Could Ohio State's C.J. Stroud or Alabama's Bryce Young be the future?
😡 Tough scene: RB Jamaal Williams' goal line fumble was the backbreaker. He deserves to shoulder some blame for the loss, too.
💪 Hutch looking good: Rookie defensive end Aidan Hutchinson had two sacks against the Cowboys, his first since recording three in Week 2.
0️⃣ Scoring struggles: The Lions haven't scored a touchdown in the two games since the offense was the highest-scoring in the league.
